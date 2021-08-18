Gov. Wolf Announces More Than $600K in Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded to 109 Departments

Gov. Tom Wolf today announced that it had awarded $602,306 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires.

The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

​”Our first responders take their responsibility to protect communities and our natural resources very seriously and an important way to show our appreciation is to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources,” Gov. Wolf said. “These grants will allow our first responders to prepare for and, if needed, douse dangerous wildfires so that our communities remain safe.”

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego thanked volunteer fire companies for their service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders. Several crews have been sent West to fight wildfires caused by hot, dry summer conditions, while also responding regularly to local woodland and brush fires. They noted the wildfire grants help enable smaller companies to concentrate more on public safety and training while easing their fiscal constraints.

“We are grateful to the men and women who help fight brush and forest fires across the commonwealth and are hopeful that these grants help ensure public safety,” Dunn said. “Having well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters is critical to protecting our forests and wilds, especially as we see rising temperatures globally.”

“Obviously wildfires continue to grab our attention, especially while other states are dealing with their crippling impacts.” Trego said. “As Pennsylvania heads into its wildfire season, there’s no better time to focus on getting our first responders the resources they need. Grant programs like these are vital lifelines for our departments to procure the needed equipment and training for professional, coordinated and safe response efforts.”

Grants are awarded on a cost-share basis. The maximum grant awarded in 2021 is $10,000 and cannot exceed 50% of the actual expenditures of local, public, and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement. ​The full list of recipients is available online.

Priority was placed on projects that include the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. Grants may also be used for purchasing mobile or portable radios, installing dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, training wildfire fighters, or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. The vehicles are presented to the local departments exhibiting the greatest needs and those that commit to outfitting them for fire suppression.

In 2020, more than $591,000 was awarded to 109 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $14.5 million since it began in 1982.