FLAGSTAFF MAYOR DEASY: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

FLAGSTAFF TAKES THE ARIZONA SOLAR CHALLENGE

We are excited to join the Arizona Solar Challenge. Solar not only helps reduce costs on energy bills but also helps our economy and the environment.” — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy issued a proclamation making the city the latest to join the 2021 Arizona Solar Challenge.

The Arizona Solar Challenge is a community-based solar campaign led by the nonprofit organization SmartPower and designed to help residents go solar in order to make Arizona’s communities become sustainability leaders.

The Arizona Solar Challenge makes it easy for residents to go solar by offering educational outreach opportunities about the benefits of going solar, and by making it easy to sign up for solar at www.azsolarchallenge.wee.green. Arizona homeowners can quickly find out if their home is good for solar and be connected to a vetted and pre-screened local installer to learn more.

The City of Flagstaff has long been a sustainability leader and continually seeks ways to be more environmentally conscious. Flagstaff has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and has promoted smart energy choices including renewable energy generation at municipal facilities, energy efficiency in City and residential buildings and electric vehicles.

“Solar energy and battery backup for storage are an important part of the City of Flagstaff’s sustainability efforts,” said Mayor Deasy. “We are excited to join the Arizona Solar Challenge to help educate our residents on all the benefits of these technologies. Solar not only helps reduce costs on energy bills but also helps our economy and the environment.”

The Arizona Solar Challenge uses a simple, tested and proven model to overcome historic barriers to residential solar adoption. This approach includes working with municipalities, utilities, community groups and ‘solar ambassadors’ to educate residents on the benefits of going solar. At its core, The Arizona Solar Challenge is a peer-to-peer, friend-to-friend and neighbor-to-neighbor outreach campaign.

The Arizona Solar Challenge is a partnership that also includes the online platform WeeGreen, the Leon Lowenstein Foundation, SunUp America, Dividend Finance, the Reveille Foundation and an ever-growing list of cities, towns, organizations and companies across Arizona. The Arizona Solar Challenge seeks to ensure that 2,000 homes across the state go solar over the next two years.

In 2010, SmartPower launched and managed the first Arizona Solar Challenge, an award-winning effort that ultimately saw 15 Arizona cities and towns (including Flagstaff) achieve a goal of getting 10% of their residents to buy solar. The effort made Arizona a true solar leader, and Flagstaff’s announcement today, continues that trend.

“Solar just makes sense for Flagstaff,” said Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower, the non-profit organization that manages the Arizona Solar Challenge. “Today throughout Arizona and across the nation people are going solar like never before. At its core, solar represents jobs and constant affordable energy for all. We’re proud and excited to work with Mayor Deasy and all Flagstaff residents to Solarize Flagstaff!”

About SmartPower:

SmartPower was created in 2002 by some of the nation’s largest private foundations that believe that today’s energy solutions require the same consumer marketing approaches as traditional brands. Today, SmartPower works with federal, state and local agencies as well as utilities and private companies on clean energy campaigns. Over the past decade SmartPower has run and managed hundreds of “Solarize” Campaigns from coast to coast. On the web at www.smartpower.org.

About The Reveille Foundation:

The Reveille Foundation supports under-served populations with holistic, case management that create individual plans for success and brings the community of resources together to execute these plans. The primary audiences are transitioning military, veterans and families, the formerly incarcerated and families and Native Americans. On the web at https://reveillefoundation.org.

About the Arizona Solar Challenge:

First launched in 2010, The Arizona Solar Challenge is an award-winning, peer-to-peer outreach campaign that encourages residents to go solar as a way of helping their community become a sustainability leader. On the web at https://azsolarchallenge.wee.green