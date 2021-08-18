Court Officer Thomas, a 9/11 Hero, in New Documentary

Supreme Court Security Officer Jason Thomas details his rescue of two police officers after the Sept. 11 attacks in an upcoming documentary.

Ohio Supreme Court staff member Jason Thomas, who rushed to the smoldering remains of the World Trade Center 20 years ago and helped save the lives of two police officers during the September 11 attacks, will be featured in a televised docuseries.

Thomas, a Court security officer, will share his personal accounts from the deadliest terrorist attack in American history as part of the six-part series “9/11: One Day in America.”

The trailer, viewable here, includes Thomas.

“I felt compelled to respond,” Thomas says in the documentary. “I never could have prepared myself for what I saw.”

On Thursday, the series will be shown as a virtual premiere followed by a panel discussion. Admission is free but requires an online registration.

The program will air on National Geographic across four consecutive nights beginning August 29. Televised episodes will be available the following day via streaming on Hulu.

Thomas, then a Marine sergeant who had finished a tour of active duty weeks prior, drove to Ground Zero from his mother’s Long Island home to help after he heard about the attacks. He located and helped rescue two police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who had been pinned under the rubble for hours.