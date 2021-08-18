Woodland Park School District Enrichment Academy at Summit Elementary
The Enrichment Academy allows for all District home-schooled students to attend in-person classes at Summit Elementary once a week on Wednesdays.
The program is flexible and dynamic based on the needs and desires of the children and families that are in the program.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting Wednesday, August 25th, the Enrichment Academy (formerly known as the Homeschool Enrichment Academy) will be located only at the Summit Elementary School in Divide.
— Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent, Woodland Park School District
The Enrichment Academy (EA) will allow for all Woodland Park School District home-schooled students to attend in-person classes at Summit Elementary once a week on Wednesdays. There will be three classes with mixed age groups – Kinder - 2nd, 3rd – 5th, and 6th – 8th. Kinder – 5th grades will be in adjacent classrooms in the building with outdoor access, bathrooms located in the classroom and the largest classroom space to allow for collaborative/creative learning opportunities. 6th – 8th grades will have class in a modular to allow for a more mature learning space with bathrooms located in the classroom and outdoor access to a learning area on the deck.
“I'm elated that the EA is now only being offered at Summit,” said Kate Rexford, Principal, Summit Elementary. “This allows for our teachers to collaborate and create the most engaging and dynamic experience for our children. We can also strengthen the connection between the program and the school. We're taking a great thing and making it even more exceptional.”
“We look forward to welcoming our new students who will have a fresh experience with the new EA, but the same nurturing environment that they had in previous years. The students will be Summit students, even if they only attend in-person classes once week, and our families deserve the best.” said Rexford.
EA students will attend Music, Art, PE, and Library classes every Wednesday as well. The academic day is grounded in collaborative, creative, and experiential learning opportunities to enhance the learning that takes place within their at home learning structure to include:
• Readers Theaters
• Robotics
• Science Experiments
• Book Reports and Presentations
• Research Projects
• Service-Learning Projects
“With fluctuation in enrollment and needs, the EA program has continued to expand and contract,” said Rexford. “Our desire is to establish a consistent structure that allows for families to plan on our offerings. At the same time, we want to remain nimble and continue to develop a dynamic program that draws in families and their children.”
“Being able to attend school in-person one day a week also allows home-schooled children from multi-grade level families to enjoy interacting with and get a unified experience with classmates of their own age,” Rexford explained.
“Our District’s EA compliments all at home learning options,” said Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent, Woodland Park School District. “Students further their academic and social emotional growth as they learn alongside peers developing friendships and expand their learning in a creative and collaborative environment.”
“The program is flexible and dynamic based on the needs and desires of the children and families that are in the program,” said Neal. “Each year, children will take part in new and exciting experiences as the program grows with them.”
About Woodland Park School District Re-2
A Place of Becoming. Mission: Together, we embrace a culture where all learners are empowered to pursue intellectual, personal, and collective excellence.
Woodland Park School District Re-2, 155 Panther Way, Woodland Park, CO 80863. Phone: (719) 686-2000. Learn more at wpsdk12.org.
