Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Ashland
Ashland County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Athens County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Athens County Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Eagle Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio
03/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
City of East Liverpool
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Fairview Park
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Village of Osgood
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie County Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Occupational/Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District 1
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
City of Loveland
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Elyria
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
West Milton Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Hillgrove Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Hiram Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Lakengren Water Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Botkins Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Sugar Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Clay Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Wayne County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.