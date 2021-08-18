For Immediate Release:

August 18, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Ashland Ashland County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Athens County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens County Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Eagle Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio 03/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana City of East Liverpool IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Fairview Park IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Arts and Culture 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Village of Osgood IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie County Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Occupational/Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District 1 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Loveland IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Union Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain City of Elyria IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Miami West Milton Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Hillgrove Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Hiram Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Lakengren Water Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Botkins Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Sugar Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Clay Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Wayne County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

