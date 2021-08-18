Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 19, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 18, 2021                                                                   

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Ashland County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens County Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Eagle Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Community Improvement Corporation of Williamsburg, Ohio

 

03/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

City of East Liverpool

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Fairview Park

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Arts and Culture

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Government Benefit Cooperative

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Village of Osgood

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie County Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Occupational/Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

 Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District 1

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Loveland

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Elyria

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

West Milton Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Hillgrove Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Hiram Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Lakengren Water Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Botkins Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Sugar Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Clay Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

