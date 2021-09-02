3 in 1 Showroom Now Open @ Hillington Incorporating 3 Brands - Marcias Flooring/Outside 365/Superstrong
Boasting magnificent range of flooring for indoors & outdoors/garden, accessories including outdoor heating & lighting and superb range of fitness equipment.GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their expanding business has brought its two popular online flooring brands – Marcias Flooring and Gym Flooring – and its latest venture, Super Strong Fitness to a recently refurbished 7,372 sq ft unit at Hillington Park Industrial Estate, Glasgow which will be home to its new ‘3 in 1’ showroom, office and warehouse & distribution centre.
Marcias’ clients are based throughout the UK and include both residential and commercial customers in sectors including Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Private/Domestic Homeowners, Community-based Facilities, Educational organisations, Landscaping, Hospitality, Retail and the architect and construction industries.
Richard McKay, director of Marcias said: “Until now our businesses have been ecommerce websites which have significantly grown and expanded. We wanted to merge these retail channels and offer customers a showroom where they can view products and enjoy more of a buying experience when they decide to purchase from us.
The Showroom will house the products of all three companies which are related in that Home and Self Improvement are huge factors in the modern lifestyle. Many people are upgrading their homes to have dedicated Gym and Fitness areas as well as renovating their interiors and Outside Living spaces.
Richard McKay says "Our new premises provides a centralised location with a new office, a large warehouse and distribution operation which supports our growing online retail channels. The central location attracts the types of customer and businesses we want to engage with and being based here is also a way of building new connections with neighbouring companies.”
Marcias Flooring – Residential & Commercial Flooring offering a superb range of high quality, distinctive products which are affordable and sustainable. With a number of finishes, styles and colour options available, there are products to match all interior settings and personal tastes. Marcias is a modern, innovative business with a strong passion for unique and creative flooring designs. With a rich experience in the supply and installation of wood, vinyl and parquet flooring, we have the knowledge and insight into what makes a fantastic floor.
Outside 365 – Outdoor Surfaces, Decking & Garden Accessories. Environmentally-friendly garden products made from recycled materials. The raw organic beauty of natural grass and wood is captured with premium low-maintenance lawn and decking solutions. Our love of nature and simplicty are the main concepts behind Outside 365 and are at the heart of everything we sell. We have a passion for Outdoor Living in all it's capacities whether it is enjoying family time in the back garde
SuperStrong – Fitness Flooring & Equipment, competitively priced fitness equipment and sports rubber flooring. Smartly designed with optimal durability: bumper plates and barbells, plus a wide range of gym flooring.
Luxury residential flooring solutions, outdoor surfaces, fitness flooring and equipment at one convenient location:
51 Watt Road, Hillington, Glasgow, G52 4RY
outside365.co.uk | superstrong.fitness | marciasflooring.com
OPEN:
8:30am – 4:30pm Monday to Friday
10am – 4pm, Sat.
Richard McKay
Marcias Ltd
+44 800 058 2571
email us here