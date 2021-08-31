Channeling An Original New Feel with Old School Nostalgic Hip Hop: Rising Artist Dumm Munee Unveils New Single
With the release of his latest single, “FASHO!”, dynamic artist Dumm Munee is looking forward to stunning listeners with a memorable, high-energy Hip-Hop track.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dynamic and talented powerhouse who is driven to take the Hip Hop world by storm, Darnell “Dumm Munee” Sneed is a true force to be reckoned with. With his electric, charged, and enlivening musical compositions, Dumm Munee hopes to amaze listeners with his soul-stirring and captivating lyrical energy.
Having released on August 8th, 2021, the artist’s newest release, “FASHO!” presents a magnetic new anthem that is bound to make listeners feel pumped, psyched, and ready to seize the day. An empowering release, the single was produced by Ronald “Bam” Hearne Jr for Bambino Ent. Be it the songwriting or the production, “FASHO!” succeeds in making listeners energetic and amped, ready to go get what is theirs to take.
“My music is based on the things done and [things that] were around in my life, so nothing is fabricated. My children and family are my motivation, where I come from is my motivation, those that I’ve grown up within life and those I have encountered are my motivation,” says the artist regarding his music.
Growing up, Dumm Munee would be engrossed in the brilliant work of Bone Thugs N Harmony, the SUC, Swisha House, Jay Z, the Lox, Trick Daddy, Notorious Big, Juvenile and B.G. With the release of his new single, the artist aims to grow his brand, while also continually evolving and growing as an artist, label owner and entrepreneur.
Visit Dumm Munee’s official music platforms to stream and download his music and follow the artist on social media for updates regarding new music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to contact the artist through email.
####
About:
Darnell “Dumm Munee” Sneed is a rising new sensation in the world of Hip Hop and Rap, crafting his own unique brand of the genre while taking inspiration from the nostalgic vibe of Old School styles. After a few bad decisions, Dumm Munee finally got to the point where he became confident that he could craft original musical compositions and try his own hand at music. Making stirring musical compositions for about 21 years now, the artist remains inspired by the work of artistic geniuses and icons, including J Prince, Master P, Jay Z, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, and Nas. Having released a string of new singles, such as “Paper Chaser”, “The Move”, and “FASHO!”, the artist remains driven to soar.
Links:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/dummmunee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dummmunee
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2KArubTVjbzLPeItR0TBCA
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/dummmunee
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/05emd4Kfv6fIxdz1VwMG29
Dumm Munee
Dumm Munee
+1 800-983-1362
Makemoneyent979@gmail.com