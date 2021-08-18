Cost of Invisalign in Reading Includes X-rays, Trays, and Retainers

Invisalign in Reading is available from Exeter Orthodontics

Invisalign aligners from Exeter Orthodontics in Reading cost only $3,995.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cost of Invisalign in Reading is kept affordable thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. Exeter Orthodontics, which has six locations across Pennsylvania, offers Invisalign aligners for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers x-rays, retainers, trays, and even emergency visits.

“Invisalign is a popular treatment among our patients because of its comfort and convenience,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Reading. “Patients like that they can brush their teeth easier and eat their favorite snacks like candy or popcorn.”

“They also appreciate their appearance,” he adds. “It is hard to tell when a patient is wearing them.”

Invisalign must be worn for at least 20 to 22 hours per day to be successful. When patients visit Exeter Orthodontics, they’ll be fitted for new aligner trays to keep their treatment on track.

Traditional braces in Reading are also available for only $3,995. Metal braces remain the most successful orthodontic treatment to date and can help align more complex bite issues.

During a free consultation, Dr. Pardini and his team will help patients decide whether braces or Invisalign are best for them. There are several differences between the two, but there will always be one constant: an all-inclusive price.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Reading, PA, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients, both teen and adult, are currently being accepted.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

