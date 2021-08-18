Enginuity Power Systems Announces $654,850 Award For Katech Engineering
This opportunity will open a very large new market to Enginuity’s Katech subsidiary and will also enable us to accelerate Enginuity’s E|ONE m-CHP commercialization program.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems is pleased to announce that its Katech Engineering subsidiary has been selected to lead a $785,000 project by the Propane Energy Research Council (PERC), to develop, design and test direct Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) injection fuel systems for medium-duty commercial trucks and a multitude of potential light-duty applications.
— Vince Meyers
According to Enginuity’s Executive Vice-President of Operations Vince Meyers, “This opportunity will open a very large new market to Enginuity’s Katech subsidiary and will also enable us to accelerate Enginuity’s E|ONE mCHP commercialization program.”
Katech will contribute 20% of the value of the contract and will receive a net amount of $654,850. This LPG injection system will also directly contribute to the accelerated commercialization of Enginuity’s propane-based mCHP products, including its upcoming E|ONE product. This 6,600-cc engine platform can produce 250 kW of electricity in a standby electric generation configuration, and the direct fuel injection technology will be applicable in the 5 kW – 250 kW range.
This new technology will enable Katech to target the 180,000 medium-duty engine vehicle market, a $1.4 – 1.8 billion market. Specifically, the new option will provide medium-duty fleets with a far more cost-efficient alternative to traditional “diesel-to-LPG” engine conversions. This 250-kW system will also be ideal for the agricultural greenhouse mCHP market, as well as countless small commercial & industrial mCHP and standby generation applications.
Enginuity is also pleased to deepen its partnership with PERC, where both parties work to bring about clean, cost-efficient solutions to American consumers and businesses.
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in power generation technology that forms the basis for its upcoming micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, portable power systems, personal power packs, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about the E|ONE by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems. Enginuity is currently raising capital at www.StartEngine.com/Enginuity.
About Katech
Katech is a leading provider of high-performance engines and components for professional motorsports programs and driving enthusiasts worldwide. Katech also delivers precision machined components and products to corporate customers. Katech supports Enginuity Power Systems product development and prototype manufacturing efforts. Katech is based in Clinton Township, MI.
About the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is a check-off program established, operated, and funded by the propane industry. The only energy council of its kind, PERC educates consumers about propane's many uses and benefits, leads safety and training efforts among propane retailers and consumers, and drives technology development to expand adoption of propane as a clean, affordable, American-made energy source. PERC programs benefit a variety of industries including fleet vehicle management, landscaping, residential and commercial building, agriculture, and material handling.
