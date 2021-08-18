Skyworks Aeronautics Adds Director and Audit Committee Head as the Company Prepares to go Public
Robert Tirva has over 25 years of experience, including as a public company Audit Committee Chairman and as Chief Accounting Officer of a Fortune 500 Company
Skyworks’ innovative solutions are well positioned in the current market environment, and I look forward with working with this very experienced team as the company prepares for public listing.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that Mr. Robert Tirva, CPA will join the company as Director and as the head of Skyworks’ Audit Committee. His experience as a public company Audit Committee Chairman and as Chief Accounting Officer of a Fortune 500 company will help to fulfill an important role as Skyworks prepares to go public via SPAC.
— Robert Tirva, Skyworks Director & Audit Committee Chair
Mr. Tirva has over 25 years of experience in finance and accounting, currently serving as President, COO and CFO of Sonim Technologies, Inc., a NASDAQ listed technology company. He also serves as a Director, Audit Committee Chair and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Resonant, Inc., a NADAQ listed development company. Mr. Tirva’s previous roles include CFO of Intermedia, Corporate Controller of Dropbox, Inc., Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Broadcom Corporation as well as senior accounting positions with IBM and Navistar Financial Corporation. He started his career with Ernst & Young.
"Skyworks is thrilled to have someone of Bob’s deep experience as a member of Skyworks’ Board of Directors" said Steve Stevanovich, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Skyworks. “His experience will help Skyworks transition to being a public company”.
"I am excited and honored to join the Skyworks team," Robert stated. "Skyworks’ innovative solutions are well positioned in the current market environment, and I look forward with working with this very experienced team as the company prepares for public listing."
“Bob will be a great help to achieve Skyworks’ goal of bringing advanced gyroplane technology to the Aerospace market” stated Jack Carter, Skyworks’ Director. “His experience guiding public companies will be invaluable, and we are looking forward to working with him.”
Mr. Tirva received an M.B.A. in Finance from the Yale School of Management and a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in Illinois, but is not engaged in public practice. He is a prior board member of the Forum for Corporate Directors.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com
