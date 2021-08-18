The Benefits of Balers
Pakawaste can indicate the benefits and savings you will achieve and even put you in touch with recycling companies”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balers are a cost-effective method of waste management allowing the user to operate a safe, clean, and effective waste management operation without the requirement for large storage areas. Balers come in all shapes and sizes but ultimately deliver the same result, a bale.
— David Hamer
Choosing the correct baler is vital in order to maximise all the many benefits balers can deliver. Pakawaste offer free site surveys undertaking detailed waste audits before recommending the right baler for the material, volume, and location the baler will be operated in. Pakawaste will also indicate the benefits and savings you will achieve and even put you in touch with recycling companies in your area that will purchase the baled material from you.
All balers reduce waste storage but with Pakawaste’s comprehensive range of balers and industry experience you can:
• Save Money - reduces your waste costs by up to 80%
• Save Time - no requirement to flat pack boxes
• Save Space - reduces bin and skip requirements by recycling your waste
• Save the Environment – by sending less waste for landfill and increasing recycling. Reducing the logistics of waste management
• Minimise dangers – reduces health and fire risks
• Reduces landfill tax and comply with pre-treatment legislation
The most popular balers are compact and designed to fit neatly into any confined working area, these balers are ideally suited for use in small commercial and retail outlets.
What can you bale?
Pakawaste have invested in a continuous program of development across its range of waste management equipment, incorporating new vertical balers, horizontal balers and mill sized balers into an already extensive product range.
The Pakawaste baler range allows for the baling of the following materials:
• Cardboard
• Plastic packaging
• Dry office waste
• Office Paper
• Shredded Paper
• Newspapers
• Textiles
• Containers – Plastic and metal
• Plastic bottles and containers
• Dry industrial waste
• Production waste
Each baler has its own unique characteristics whether it is a vertical baler or a horizontal baler. These include different loading mechanisms, dual and multi material baling, simultaneous dual material baling, true mill size baling, automated ejection, hand loaded balers, machine loaded balers and fully automated balers which can be fitted with multiple handling options, including conveyors and bin tipplers.
Pakawaste’s extensive baler range also includes services like free site surveys, free waste legislation advice, outstanding after sales services and a full range of baler accessories.
To support Pakawaste’s baling range we supply the following baling accessories:
• Baling twine
• Baling tools & swords
• Baling wire
• Baling trolleys
Please email sales@pakawaste.co.uk for additional information on balers and Pakawaste’s full scope of waste handling systems enquiries.
