Global Geothermal Electricity Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Geothermal Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Geothermal Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the geothermal electricity market is expected to grow from $3.64 in billion 2020 to $3.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Formation of such consortium coupled with financial support by the government agencies promotes the growth of geothermal electric power market.

The geothermal electric power generation market consists of sales of geothermal electric power and related services. Geothermal energy is derived using the earth's internal heat energy to generate steam through a series of wells and is fed to the power plant to generate electricity.

Trends In The Global Geothermal Electricity Market

The companies in geothermal electric power generation market are investing in new technologies to make geothermal energy easily accessible to generate electricity and for other heating purposes. The large amount of geothermal energy is extracted only from places where it is easy to access very hot water. However, in countries like the UK and France, the availability of such hot water or hot water steam is very less as compared to places with volcanoes, such as Iceland and Indonesia. Following which companies are investing towards new approaches to make geothermal energy easily extractable and available. For instance, Climeon, a Sweden based company, invented technology that operates in temperatures between 70°C-120°C and uses the temperature differences between hot and cold water to produce electricity. The method, unlike solar and wind power, is continuously available and is not affected by the weather.

Global Geothermal Electricity Market Segments:

The global geothermal electricity market is further segmented based on type, end-user, application and geography.

By Type: Back Pressure, Binary, Double Flash, Dry Steam, Single Flash, Triple Flash

By End-User: Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Station

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global geothermal electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geothermal Electricity Market Organizations Covered: Calpine Corp, Comision Federal de, Energy Development Corp., Electricadad (CFE) Enel SpA, Chevron Corporation, Comision Federal De Electricadad (CFE), Enel SPA., U.S. Geothermal Inc., and KenGen, Contact Energy.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

