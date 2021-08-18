Ro Collection BOWL 10 ASH GREY Hend Krichen GREEN CERAMIC BOWL Jonathan Adler GILDED MUSE DORA MAAR BOWL

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you discovered a newfound appreciation for eating in over the last year?

Choosing your portion size, having second (and third) helpings, staying in your loungewear, no driving or public transport; dining in has some real pros over dining out.

And with the right dinnerware you’re able to take any dish to the next level, whether it’s the homemade curry you’ve spent hours cooking or the microwave meal ready in 3 minutes.

So, with staying in the new going out, we’ve put together the top 10 quirky bowls that will take your salads, soups, cereal, stews and snacks to new heights.

From dinner party centerpieces to the everyday, these bowls will get you serving in style.



Ro Collection BOWL 10 ASH GREY

Ro is the Danish word for peace. With thoughtful and present designs, Ro Collection creates the calming effect we all crave in a busy and fast-paced world.

Protecting the planet matters to those at Ro Collection. Committed to sustainability, Ro uses only long-lasting materials that can be recycled and aims to produce exclusively in Europe.

Ro Bowl No. 10 is created with Japanese aesthetics and Danish functionality. With the triangular shape and colour tones of the glaze differing from bowl to bowl, what you get is a bespoke design perfect for a centrepiece.

HEND KRICHEN GREEN CERAMIC BOWL

By London-based designer Hend Krichen, this teal green bowl is part of the beautifully hand made ‘Breakfast Set’ collection. With a smooth matte glaze finish, contrasting glossy interior and minimalist geometric lines, your muesli will never have tasted so good.



Jonathan Adler GILDED MUSE DORA MAAR BOWL

Give your table a facelift with this GILDED MUSE DORA MAAR BOWL from Jonathan Adler. If eye-catching is what you’re looking for, Jonathan Adler is your go-to. And this bowl shows you why. It’s oversized, features gilded signs and symbols, and surprises from every side.

And if that wasn’t enough, it even has an interesting backstory, being inspired by Dora Maar, the French photographer, poet, and painter best known for being a lover and muse of Pablo Picasso.

ANNA THORUNN BLISS BOWL / VASE BLACK

Wondering how to make those crisps and nuts more interesting for party guests? As both a sculptural and functional piece, the Bliss bowl is the very thing to switch up your snack table.

Anna Thorunn Hauksdóttir is one of Iceland’s most talented and prestigious product designers. Anna captures her life experiences in her pieces, designing collections that are personal and close to her heart. And the bliss bowl is no different. Inspired by Anna’s fond memories of a flea market mirror she purchased in the 1970s, the bowl is part of the bliss collection named after the blissful years Anna remembers around that time.

Jonathan Adler GIANT BRASS COBRA SCULPTURAL BOWL

This is a statement piece if ever there was one. Jonathan Adler is not one to shy away from the subversive. And he’s gone all out with this Giant Cobra Bowl. With its shiny brass finish, it’ll only get better with age, over time developing a rich natural patina.

Give your table some bite and make heads turn.

Anna Thorunn BLACK FEED ME BOWL

Who said a bowl has to be round?

And what says quirky more than a non-circular bowl?

Anna Thorunn Hauksdóttir has done it again. As we mentioned, Anna’s design’s are rich in experience; each piece tells a story. This Feed Me Bowl is inspired by a news story of ravens building a nest for their young in Reykjavík. When you think of baby birds in a nest, what image comes to mind? You can picture the small birds with their beaks wide open. And that’s the very image Anna set out to evoke, functioning as a bowl but being a symbol for feeding and caring.

Jonathan Adler FISH SALT & PEPPER CELLARS

Bring a splash of seaside chic to the table with these Jonathan Adler bowls. Each set starts its journey in Jonathan’s Soho pottery studio, where the original model is hand-sculpted in clay, before being produced in fine high-fired porcelain.



Kristina Dam OPAL BOWL SMALL TOPAZ BROWN

Looking more for simplicity? Then The Opal Bowl is your answer.

The unique double layering of the glass creates a soft silhouette and space enough to serve salads, snacks and fruits.

Kristina Dam is a graphic designer and architect based in Copenhagen, whose collections are distinctive, natural aand sculptural. This bowl is minimalism at its best and is designed to be treasured.



Jonathan Adler EVE SALT & PEPPER CELLARS

Get a bowl that doubles up as a conversation starter. These Jonathan Adler designs are inspired by the story of Adam and Eve, the beckoning hands symbolising the temptation of the fruit from the tree of knowledge. Made from high-fired matte porcelain with a glimmering gold interior, these bowls add a touch of glamour and intrigue to your spread.

L’Objet HAAS MOJAVE DESERT BOWL MEDIUM

Make the ordinary extraordinary with this bowl from L’OBJET Haas Brothers. This isn’t just your average bowl, it’s a design inspired by the ethereal desert landscape of the Joshua Tree, USA. Think the Mojave Desert pebbles or the endless stars in the desert sky. A handcrafted piece that will infuse your home with character.

Jonathan Adler BERLIN LOW BOWL

Add depth, dimension and warmth to your dinner party with Jonathan Adler’s Berlin Low Bowl.

Adler has reimagined his original Berlin collection, perfectly preserving each silhouette's Wiener Werkstatte inspired austerity, but creating further depth through stoneware and his signature mottled jade glaze.

Of course, the taste of food is fundamental to enjoyment, but so too is the look. Don’t they say we eat with our eyes? Presentation is key whether you’re hosting a dinner party or tucking into your Tuesday night pesto pasta. It’s all about style and substance, and that’s exactly what you get with each and every one of these top 10 bowls.

