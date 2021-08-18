Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the home furnishings and floor coverings market is expected to grow from $98.8 billion in 2020 to $104.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $131.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the home furnishing and floor coverings market grow.

The home furnishings and floor coverings market consist of sales of home furnishings and floor covering products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce home furnishings, such as curtains and draperies, and soft and hard surface floor coverings. The home furnishings and floor coverings market is segmented into home furnishings and floor furnishings.

Trends In The Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market

Home furnishings and floor covering manufacturers are adopting digital printing technology to cut down on operational expenditures. This technology lowers sampling process time and water consumption. It is also considered to be eco-friendly alternative to traditional home furnishings and floor coverings. Some of the companies offering digital printing technologies include Epson, Bordeaux Digital PrintInk and Fratelli Robustelli S. According to a report by Textile World magazine, 870 million square meters of fabric worth $1.9 billion was printed using digital printing technologies to shorten lead times, customize home decorations, improve design aesthetics and reduce costs.

Global Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Segments:

The global home furnishings and floor coverings market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Home Furnishings, Floor Coverings

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global home furnishings and floor coverings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific home furnishings and floor coverings market accounts for the largest share in the global home furnishings and floor coverings market.

Subsegments Covered: Curtains, Bed Spreads, Towels-Home Furnishings, Other Home Furnishings, Carpets And Rugs, Mats

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home furnishings and floor coverings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global home furnishings and floor coverings market, home furnishings and floor coverings market share, home furnishings and floor coverings market players, home furnishings and floor coverings market segments and geographies, home furnishings and floor coverings market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Organizations Covered: IKEA AB; Ashley Furniture Industries Inc; Shaw Industries; Mohawk Industries; Milliken & Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

