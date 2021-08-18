5G Infrastructure Equipment Market To Grow At A Large Rate Of 73% During The Forecast Period

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2020 to $5.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $53.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 73%.

The adoption of 5G for smart city networks is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. The enhanced features of 5G networks such as high speed, reduced or zero latency, wider bandwidth, uniform platform, larger number of connected devices, and extended battery life are powering the smart cities, causing an urban revolution. Zero latency, for instance, enables the sensors and devices that power the city’s transportation and traffic system to automatically redirect traffic and also alert self-driving vehicle systems about the situations on the road. Advanced 5G capabilities such as enhanced security (instantaneous transfer of videos from the security cameras), instant response to emergency situations, and personalized healthcare are expected to bring increased digital inclusion to urban residents. From automated grocery purchase and delivery to complex management of a building’s infrastructure, 5G will enable people to adopt new standards of living.

The major players covered in the global 5G infrastructure equipment industry are AT&T, Verizon Communications, Corning, Fujikura Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beldon, Intel Corporations, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation.

The 5G infrastructure equipment market comprises of revenue generated by the sales of 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology by establishments that design, build or develop 5G network infrastructure. 5G infrastructure includes spectrum, macro-network, small cell, and other network domains.

TBRC’s 5G infrastructure equipment market report is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell; macro cell; radio access network (RAN); distributed antenna system (DAS) and by network technology into software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (VNFV); mobile edge computing (MEC); fog computing (FC). By application into energy & utilities, automotive, healthcare, retail, others.

