IVI appoints ballerina Sae Eun Park to IVI Goodwill Ambassador
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) appointed Sae Eun Park, an award-winning ballet dancer from Korea, an IVI Goodwill Ambassador during a virtual ceremony in Seoul today.
Ms. Park was named danseuse étoile, the highest-level dancer, at the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet last June following her performance of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet. She joined the Paris Opera Ballet in 2011 before becoming the company’s first Korean female full-time member one year later. Earlier in her career, Ms. Park was a member of the American Ballet Theatre’s second company, ABT II, and then the Korea National Ballet. In 2010, she won first prize at the Varna International Ballet Competition.
“IVI is very pleased to have dancer etoile Sae Eun Park as our Goodwill Ambassador,” said Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI. “I believe Ms. Park’s global reach in performing arts and culture, combined with her warm heart and commitment to humanity, will add momentum to IVI’s humanitarian efforts to make vaccines available and accessible to vulnerable populations around the world.”
“In such a critical stage of the pandemic, I’m humbled and honored to be part of IVI’s mission to improve the health of people through the power of vaccines,” Ms. Park said. “As IVI Goodwill Ambassador, I will do my best to promote IVI’s noble cause, increase awareness of life-saving vaccines, and help improve vaccine equity for people everywhere.”
Established as an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme in 1997, IVI is now an independent international organization with the mission to discover, develop and deliver safe, effective and affordable vaccines for global health.
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, group A strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int.
