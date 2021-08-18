Foundation Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Ghost Kitchens Platform
Before Covid the food delivery space certainly had tailwinds, but the pandemic only accelerated its growth and demand for specialized logistics space”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation Capital Partners ("FCP"), a real estate investment management firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in Miami, today announced the closing of a strategic investment in Wired Kitchens, a start-up ghost kitchens operator, to develop a national last-mile food and beverage focused delivery logistics platform. The facilities will provide best-in-class real estate, technology and logistics space to food and beverage delivery users.
The first two Wired Kitchens logistics facilities will be located in Chicago and Miami. Each of the facilities will provide a mix of ghost kitchens and food and beverage oriented logistics space to serve as last-mile delivery fulfillment centers. The investment underscores FCP’s continued focus on logistics and other disruptive real estate investment opportunities.
"Before Covid the food delivery space certainly had tailwinds, but the pandemic only accelerated its growth and demand for specialized logistics space," said David Steinberg, a Managing Partner at Foundation Capital Partners. "Wired Kitchens is a perfect example of our strategy to pursue industrial/logistics assets that focus on the e-commerce needs of fast-growing consumer populations."
FCP anticipates the opening of the Chicago and Miami Wired Kitchens facilities within the upcoming year and plans to continue with further national expansion in dense urban markets. FCP will provide real estate acquisition, development and leasing expertise to Wired Kitchens.
Foundation Capital Partners, with offices in New York and Miami, is an investment management firm focused on achieving opportunistic returns by its pursuit of a strategy dedicated to real estate across the United States. All of the firm's opportunities fall within its three themed investment approach: Distressed, Special Situations or Disruptive. For more information, please visit www.foundationcapital.us.
