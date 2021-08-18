College Employer Council and OPSEU College Part-Time Support Staff Ratify New Collective Agreement
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that College Part-Time Support Staff employees have voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement. Voting was conducted virtually this round and 89.4 per cent voted in favour of ratifying the new terms.
This three-year agreement was achieved through bargaining over the course of just two days at the virtual table. Both sides engaged in open, honest, and respective dialogue to improve this relatively new collective agreement.
“The Colleges are dedicated to maintaining a positive working relationship with its part-time support staff, many of which are students” said Management bargaining Chair Pascal Bessette, Vice-President Human Resources and Organizational Culture at La Cite College. “We would like to thank the OPSEU bargaining team for their hard work and everyone who voted for ratifying the terms of this agreement. We look forward to continuing to work together in strengthening the College sector”
Changes to the agreement include an increased recall period, decreased probationary time, and a one per cent raise in total compensation.
“We are very pleased with the results of the ratification vote and the work we accomplished with the OPSEU Part-Time Support bargaining team. Currently the College Employer Council (CEC) is back at the virtual bargaining table with OPSEU CAAT-A College faculty whose collective agreement will expire on September 30, 2021” said Graham Lloyd, CEO of CEC. “We are continuing to bargain under the theme of ‘A Future Together’ as employers commit to working with employees to ensure students and their education remain our top priority”.
To stay up to date on how CAAT-A bargaining is unfolding, visit the CEC website for management team updates and tabled proposals from both OPSEU and CEC.
About College Employer Council
The College Employer Council (CEC) is the government-mandated bargaining agent for the 24 Ontario publicly-funded Colleges in negotiating Collective Agreements with unionized staff. In addition, the CEC provides a variety of services for the College system such as advice and guidance on human resource issues, Collective Agreement administration, research, and is the policyholder for group benefits.
Le Conseil des employeurs des collèges (CEC) est l’agent négociateur mandaté par le gouvernement pour négocier les conventions collectives avec le personnel syndiqué au nom des 24 collèges de l’Ontario financés par les fonds publics. Le CEC fournit également divers services au réseau des collèges tels que des conseils en matière de ressources humaines, d’administration des conventions collectives et de recherche. Enfin, il est le souscripteur des garanties d’assurance collective.
