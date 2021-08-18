Save the Date for the Latest Information on Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Projects

We work very hard to have speakers that are working on the latest, largest hydrogen and CCS projects,” — Tom Gellrich, Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every company, be they a member of Big Oil, the world’s largest retailers, or small companies banking on their energy-related idea to be the next big thing in reducing/eliminating fuel emissions, smart firms are eager for information.

It’s simple: Adjust or die -- figure out where you fit in the future energy paradigm.

To do so, make plans to attend the Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference, a one-day program scheduled for Nov. 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe. Registration now to be guaranteed a seat.

If the conference’s name sounds familiar, it should. The Spring Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference was held just three months ago. Interest in the conference was so high, companies were requesting time to make presentations, and even to sponsor a portion of the program.

The Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference is produced by the H2-CCS Network whose founders produced the Spring Conference.

“Our Fall Conference will feature speakers that can discuss the latest hydrogen and carbon capture sequestration projects that are addressing climate,” added Tom Gellrich, Founder, H2-CCS Network.

The Fall Conference will feature the U.S. Department of Energy as it continues to work on its $1 billion carbon sequestration and storage program. In addition to DOE speakers, the conference will feature speakers from Plug Power and Mustang Sampling to name a few.

“We work very hard to have speakers that are working on the latest, largest hydrogen and CCS projects,” said Tom Gellrich. He further added, “Because all the technology exists for converting natural gas to hydrogen, the projects can move forward very quickly.”

Hydrogen is carbon-free, and can be burned in homes, vehicles and power plants.

“Companies wanting to tap into the multi trillion-dollar markets for hydrogen and CCS should plan on registering now,” said Joe Barone, The H2-CCS Network’s other founder. The conference sold out in the spring and will sellout in the fall. Interested parties should register now.