Monarch Supply Company Launches in Missouri
Monarch Supply Company positioned to be Premiere Distributor of Medical Marijuana Products in Growing Missouri Market says CEO Corey ChristanellBERKELEY, MISSOURI, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Supply Company has now officially launched and is among the first Licensed Manufacturers and Distributors of Medical Marijuana Products in the state of Missouri. CEO and Founder Corey Christanell is bringing his entrepreneurial and distribution expertise to this new venture.
“Monarch Supply Company was founded to be a strong supplier partner for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries across the State of Missouri. Our team consists of extensive experience coming both from the beverage industry as well as the Cannabis industry. Our model is the beer distribution model allowing us to provide the sales, marketing and logistical support to our customers. Together we are building a premiere Distribution Company for the emerging Missouri market with plans to expand into other existing and emerging markets throughout the United States” said Christanell in a statement released on his website.
The company’s leadership team consists of over 40 years cumulative beverage distribution experience from St. Louis based Anheuser-Busch. Christanell believes their cumulative experience has potential to put Missouri on the map in the Cannabis Industry.
“Missouri has the potential to be a significant market for Medical Marijuana. Patient Counts far exceed expectations to date with industry sales projected between $225 million - $300 million in year one alone. We are positioning ourselves to meet the growing demands of this market and our dispensary partners.” Christanell said
Monarch Supply Company has acquired the proper licenses to manufacture and distribute a wide variety of Medical Marijuana products such as concentrates and vapes, but with a core focus on beverages. THC infused beverages are among the most rapid growing products in the Cannabis industry. A report from Grandview Research published in 2020 estimates the market will grow to $2.8 Billion by 2025. Monarch Supply Company has also developed a line of microdosed THC infused Seltzers as an initial offering to meet this growing market demand.
"We are optimistic about our launch in Missouri and look forward to growing into more established and emerging markets across the US."
Monarch Supply Company is a Medical Marijuana Distributor and Manufacturer located in Berkeley, Missouri. CEO Corey Christanell is an entrepreneur and St. Louis Native. Christanell is also Owner of St. Louis Hydroponics, the oldest Hydroponics Retail Location in St. Louis.
