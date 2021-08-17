Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,652 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in El Dorado County Due to Caldor Fire

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for El Dorado County due to the Caldor Fire, which has burned 6,500 acres, threatening homes and power lines and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The Governor earlier today announced that California has secured two Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the Monument Fire burning in Trinity County and the Dixie Fire in Lassen County. This follows recent FMAGs for the Dixie Fire response in Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the River Fire and Lava Fire.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the McFarland and Monument firesAntelope and River firesDixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here.

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in El Dorado County Due to Caldor Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.