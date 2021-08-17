The Gleam of Fashion Standout 'Gsuwoo' Glows in the Instagram Age
Entrepreneur Gregory Wright launched global fashion brand Gsuwoo with little more than $200 and a dream.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is always an internal battle about prioritizing style or comfort when choosing an outfit that disrupts and delights. Among the brands unafraid to shake things up is Gsuwoo, who has been taking the fashion world by storm with fire fashion statement styles that sizzle.
With a growing number of locations throughout the US, celebrity endorsements, avid social media following, and smash-hit designs, Gsuwoo's rise is in the world of style is uncharted.
So how does one launch such a successful fashion brand?
The phrase "leap of faith" must be indelibly imprinted on the mind of every young designer who decides to go it alone. 24-year old Gregory Wright, the founder of Gsuwoo, began his journey in 2017, opening the brand's first store in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Since then, Wright has opened two more locations, including Brooklyn, New York in Williamsburg, and Buckhead Atlanta, in Georgia.
With nods to vibrant club culture and a joyous spirit, bright, Gsuwoo's uptempo collections thump with a strong focus on big, bold shapes and whimsical accents.
Funded with only $200 and a great deal of enthusiasm, Gsuwoo gained notoriety for producing innovative designs and fashion-forward creations that bend beyond the body. The more-is-more aesthetic the brand has brought is a study in juxtaposition; unexpected dress codes are drawn together electrically, and each combination speaks differently.
The demand for Gsuwoo's products has continued to increase in an of-the-moment manner, with socialites worldwide flocking to own one of the brand's signature designs.
Off the catwalk, Gsuwoo's styles have been spotted on celebrities, including Teyana Taylor, Queen Naija, Arianna Fletcher, who have taken an interest in the brand, frequently seen crossing concrete.
This season, going-out staples have also been spotted on popular fashion influencer Jayda Cheaves who largely contributed to the brand's success. Her glow helped Gsuwoo's Instagram account gain a following of almost 1 million.
Signature pieces in the brand's line include their often sold-out 'fur slippers.' Becoming one of the year's biggest fashion trends, Gsuwoo is credited as the creative driving force behind the trend's design.
The epicenter for fashion fantasy, Gsuwoo's "sock shoe" is embezzled with crystals inspired by Balenciaga. The merchandise sold out quickly, launching yet another popular product for the brand. Strange combinations that mix the traditional with the contemporary and minimal with maximal create larger-than-life anticipation for this most-out-of-this-world designer.
In imagining a sparkling, personal, and passionate universe, Gsuwoo has continued to be recognized by trendsetters throughout the fashion world as a new generation of creative culturalists and the ultimate fashion destination for young socialites.
Gsuwoo enjoys continued success as an agent provocateur thanks to their trendy designs and the entrepreneurial skills of Gregory Wright. An undeniable talent to watch, under his direction, Gsuwoo has become a genuine star of the Instagram age.
Having enjoyed a widely successful year in 2020 and generating $10 million in sales, the label continues to skyrocket in its popularity ascent. New items drop nearly every week, including shoes, clothing, and accessories. You can find the brand on Instagram or via their website, and they have even launched their app- GSUWOO.
For more information, visit http://www.shopsoreal.com or http://www.gsuwoo.com.
