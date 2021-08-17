Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,659 in the last 365 days.

DOE Webinar on Submitting English Learner Data

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be holding a training session on September 9th at 10am to discuss how SAUs  and private schools should be submitting English Learner data to the State. The target audience for this training includes both data coordinators and ESOL educators.

We will have April Perkins, Maine DOE’s World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist on hand to answer any specific EL student questions. Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us.

Join Live

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this webinar please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

DOE Webinar on Submitting English Learner Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.