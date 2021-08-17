Zuar Ranks 1,804 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Today, Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is a who’s-who of independent small businesses with outweighed potential.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list is a who’s-who of independent small businesses with outweighed potential.
Zuar is excited to announce that we’ve ranked 1,804 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list. This is the company’s first time appearing on the list.
Said Zuar co-founder Matt Laue, “This is just the start for Zuar. We're growing at a fast clip, and I'm excited to see what's in store for us.”
Other notable companies having appeared on the list have included Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia and Oracle.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
“To add to what Scott Omelianuk said, we see solid data strategy as a critical imperative for any company that wants to thrive in the modern world, including us at Zuar," says Joel Stellner, CEO and Co-Founder of Zuar. "One of the things I’m most proud of is how extensively we use our own products to make data-driven decisions.”
Like many companies, Zuar has transformed since its inception in 2015. Originally a strategic data services firm, Zuar has grown into a products-focused company that helps clients of all sizes with their data needs.
What’s next for Zuar? The company is, as most fast growing companies are, quickly hiring new talent. Major updates to Zuar’s data products are close to being released, including a massive upgrade to the company’s automated ELT+ solution for next-gen data pipelines. Plus, the company is strategically entering foreign markets.
The full Inc. 5000 ranking for 2021 can be found at this link.
About Zuar
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides a white-label visualization solution that allows companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
