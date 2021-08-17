Requirement for Immunization Against COVID-19 for all Workers in Licensed Health Care Facilities and Other Practicing Health Care Providers

Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19, has mutated into a more contagious variant, known as the Delta variant. As of July 4, 2021, Rhode Island had a “moderate transmission” rate of 11.2 cases per 100,000 people, but as of August 17, 2021, Rhode Island’s transmission rate has increased to “high transmission” of more than 187 cases per 100,000 people. New hospitalizations by week have more than quadrupled within that same time period. Health care workers and health care providers interact with some of Rhode Island’s most vulnerable populations: individuals who are immunocompromised and individuals with co-morbidities. These vulnerable populations are at risk for adverse health outcomes from COVID-19. As COVID-19 positive individuals are often asymptomatic or presymptomatic, health care workers and health care providers may unintentionally spread infection to these vulnerable patients. In order to protect these vulnerable populations, RIDOH is mandating that all health care workers and health care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1, 2021.