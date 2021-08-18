Abyde partners with VDA Services to provide comprehensive HIPAA compliance solutions to Virginia dental practices

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Abyde announced their latest partnership with VDA Services that will help deliver their user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution to even more of Virginia’s dental professionals.

This collaboration will provide VDA members with all of the tools and support necessary to achieve a complete HIPAA compliance program with little time and effort required. Abyde’s partnership with VDA Services showcases their continued mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance by providing a simple and intuitive solution that fits perfectly with dental providers’ day-to-day operations.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“Our partnership with VDA Services emphasizes our joint commitment in protecting dental practices from the continued rise in cyber threats and patient complaints seen within the healthcare industry over recent months,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to be a part of the VDA’s proactive approach in helping their members avoid hefty HIPAA penalties as well as assist in safeguarding their patients’ sensitive information through a simplified compliance program.”

“The Virginia Dental Association strives to empower the dental community through innovation and our collaboration with Abyde falls perfectly in line with that vision,” said VDA President Dr. Frank Iuorno, Jr. “We're confident that our members will find Abyde’s solution and team to be the total-package in alleviating their HIPAA stress.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About VDA Services

VDA Services (Richmond, VA) is a subsidiary of the Virginia Dental Association. The Virginia Dental Association is a professional membership organization with 4,000 members across the Commonwealth. The VDA’s mission is to represent and serve member dentists by fostering quality oral health care and education. The VDA provides continuing education, advocacy, and practice support for its member dentists to further that mission.



