Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,685 in the last 365 days.

First Global Virtual Reality High School Launches from Florida

Dana Williams, leader of American High School.

Dana Williams leads American High School into an era of immersive VR learning.

Remote Learning Shifts from 2D Zoom to 3D Worlds at American High School's Virtual Reality Education Metaverse

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

When I saw the movie, Ready Player One, it seemed far off. I had no idea we would be the ones making it a reality in our own campus metaverse.”
— Dana Williams
PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plantation, Florida -- Saying it was time to begin moving students back into class, American High School founder and CEO, Dana Williams, said her fully online school would be opening classes globally in virtual reality in a demonstration project with Qualcomm and curriculum developer, VictoryXR.

“We have been a global leader in online learning for more than a decade and the technology is finally letting us bring everyone together in the same classroom, even if it is a virtual reality classroom,” said Ms. Williams. “When I saw the movie, Ready Player One, it seemed far off. I had no idea we would be the ones making it a reality in our own campus metaverse.”

Students in three classes will begin attending instruction this month with teachers on the VictoryXR campus.

“This should not be confused with ‘virtual’ education, which is generally a 2D experience with students planted firmly in front of a passive screen,” said Steve Grubbs, CEO of VictoryXR. “What American High School is launching are classes where students and their teacher will gather together in the same VR classroom space and interact as if they were in a physical school building. It's an education metaverse.”

Students will be able to handle human organs in biology class, construct molecules in chemistry class, and take field trips together for history class all while learning in immersive ways with 3D objects and interactive environments.

Qualcomm, the world’s leading maker of extended reality chips, is providing consultation and funding for the project through Educate & Elevate a local charity dedicated to providing deserving students with virtual learning opportunities. Most virtual reality headsets, like the Oculus Quest, Vive Focus and Pico Neo, use a Qualcomm XR chip to power the graphics processing.

“Our best hope is that students in American High School - even though they are in different time zones - can experience the power of learning communally. And if the data is correct about significantly improved retention, then American High School students will have a better learning experience in a more social environment, and that’s a win-win for everyone.” said Franz Elizondo Schmelkes, Director of Strategy and Business at Qualcomm.

Steve Grubbs
VictoryXR
email us here

Virtual Reality Learning Campus Pioneered by VictoryXR Now Used Globally

You just read:

First Global Virtual Reality High School Launches from Florida

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.