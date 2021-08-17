Student-Led, Non-profit Virtual Summer Camp for Special Needs Children was a great success

BuddEConnect is a non-profit, student-led, virtual (Zoom-based) special needs summer camp.

MENDHAM, NJ, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuddEConnect is a non-profit, student-led, virtual (Zoom-based) special needs summer camp. Camp BuddEConnect offers kids with special needs the opportunity for social interaction, physical activity, personal connection, and fun from the comfort of their own homes. Camp BuddEConnect ran for 7 weeks this summer, 5 days a week for 3 hours a day, employing over 30 counselors, and bringing a summer full of fun to 50+ campers. We welcome boys and girls of all ages, and have campers with Autism, Down Syndrome, ADHD, ODD, and more.

Each day of camp offers kids with special needs the opportunity for social interaction, physical activity, personal connection, and fun directly from their homes. Campers participate in activities like Sports, Arts and Crafts, Music, Games, Dance, and new addition this year, the Wacky Holiday room! “The cabins, in reality, are Zoom breakout rooms,” explains Student Technology Lead, Scott Abramson. The kids are assigned rooms based on their interests to maximize engagement,” Sezin Sakmar, Curriculum Development Lead says.

The curriculum consists of six 20-minute activity blocks, a snack period, and a handful of camp-wide activities. A performer virtually attends to entertain the children as they enjoy their snacks, including singers, magicians, musicians, etc. Sprinkled throughout the 2-5 PM sessions are camp-wide activities, such as freeze-dance, a camper favorite. Additionally, each child is sent snacks, merchandise, and art supplies along with a personalized drawing within their weekly supply package. Finally, the day of fun concludes with our Camp BuddEConnect song; campers and counselors collectively dance and sing.

Camp BuddEConnect 2021 has come to an end, but we are excited to continue next summer. William, a camper says, “I have so much fun here. I have so much fun that I want to do it again next year.” We hope to grow bigger and better for next year and invite anyone to get involved with our organization. Because BuddEConnect views camp as a service towards the special needs community, it relies strongly on donation and fundraising. Find out ways to donate, register a camper, apply as a counselor, and more at BuddEConnect.org.

