Putnam County Man Indicted on 30 Counts of Exploitation, Statutory Rape

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Bloomington Springs man on 30 counts, including charges of statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

At the request of the Office of the 15th District Attorney General, and with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in June 2020, agents began investigating a complaint of a male having inappropriate sexual contact with minors. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Dylan Martin was responsible for having sexual interactions with three juveniles, from 2016 through 2019.

On August 16th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Dylan Ray Martin (DOB 10/30/1994) with the following violations: two counts Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure, 12 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts Statutory Rape, one count Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 12 counts Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and one count Aggravated Statutory Rape. Agents arrested Martin on Tuesday, and he was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.