Hoyer Statement on Introduction of H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the introduction of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act:   “I am honored to join Rep. Terri Sewell and colleagues in introducing a long-standing priority for House Democrats and a vital tool for the long-term strength of our democracy: the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Across the country, we continue to bear witness to GOP attacks on voting rights with restrictive laws and voter-ID rules to prevent people of color, students, and others from having their voices heard at the ballot box. H.R. 4 takes the necessary steps to respond to the flawed Supreme Court challenges to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and ensures federal standards to stop these dangerous laws in their tracks.   “House Democrats will not falter in the fight for the right to vote, and we remain committed to ensuring our democracy can prosper and continue to deliver for the people. That is why I will bring this essential bill to the House Floor for a vote next week. I urge strong support for this critical priority, and I continue to call on the Senate to take up House-passed legislation to protect voting rights and strengthen our democracy.”

