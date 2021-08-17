News: LeVar Burton to Host TV Special Featuring National Book Festival on PBS

Television viewers can see an inspiring introduction to the 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival and its exciting lineup of authors, poets and writers in a one-hour special this September on PBS.

“Open a Book, Open the World: The Library of Congress National Book Festival,” hosted by LeVar Burton, will premiere Sunday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app. The program will offer a timely celebration of the power of books and discussions on some of the big topics of the day.

Click here for more information.