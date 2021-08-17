Hunter Education Volunteer Honored for 60 Years of Service

CONTACT: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-3212 Josh Mackay: (603) 271-3212 August 17, 2021

Concord, NH – Hillsboro resident Russell Galpin was honored for his 60 years of service to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the hunters of the Granite State as a volunteer hunter education instructor. Galpin started teaching hunter education classes, which focus on safe and ethical hunting practices, before it was mandated in the state.

A granite bench was installed at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, New Hampshire, for all future students and visitors to enjoy. Galpin is still going strong teaching classes with no plans to quit. He estimates that over the 60 years he has helped more than 1,400 people become safe, ethical hunters.

“We are immensely grateful to Russ for all his work and dedication to the program over six decades,” said Hunter Education Program Coordinator Josh Mackay. “He is a great person who enjoys interacting with people and helping them to learn about the sport of hunting and to help maintain this long-standing tradition. There are few things in life that any of us do for 60 years, but Russ and his wife also just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Thank you Russ.”

To learn more about the Hunter Education Program in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/hunter-ed.html.