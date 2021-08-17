Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported August 16, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Brad Rochford (age 41) West Warwick, R.I. K1-2021-0481A

On August 16, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brad Rochford with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of West Warwick sometime on December 13, 2020. The West Warwick Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 10, 2021, in Kent County Superior Court.

###