Gubernatorial Candidate Jeff Hewitt Campaigns in Central Valley
Riverside County Supervisor to Attend Fundraisers and Meet Valley Supporters
Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Supervisor and California Gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming September 14th recall election, will be coming to Crusader Brewery, in Bakersfield, CA, for an evening fundraiser Friday, August 20th, 2021 as part of a quick visit to the Central Valley. The following day, Saturday, August 21st, Hewitt will be attending another fundraiser at Luna's Pizzeria, in Clovis, CA in Fresno County.
— Supervisor Jeff Hewitt
Hewitt’s key platform issues are addressing the state’s long ignored aging water infrastructure and years of forest mismanagement, and he wants to share his vision of fiscally sensible solutions to reverse the damage done to California’s natural resources. “If we don’t address California’s dire and urgent issues with some solutions immediately, that won’t break the state’s budget, this state will become a wasteland of dust and ash. Continuing to ignore the people who grow the world’s food is a policy that will lead to the destruction of our agricultural industry, and defunding forest management, then lying about it, will continue to result in even more devastating wildfires. Newsom claims he delivers; Newsom delivers destruction. I want to reverse the damage being done to California with sensible solutions,” said Hewitt.
At both the Bakersfield and Clovis fundraisers, Hewitt will be meeting with attendees, and answering any questions about his policies on housing, education and school choice, the state’s looming pension crisis, or any other policy topic of their choice. There will be no curating of questions, all topics will be open to discussion.
Bakersfield Event Details:
WHERE: Crusader Brewery, 5880 District Blvd, Ste 18, Bakersfield, CA 93309
WHEN: Friday, August 20, 2021, 6:00-8:00pm
Clovis Event Details:
WHERE: Luna’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, 349 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
WHEN: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 6:00-8:00pm
PRICE: $50, Includes pasta dinner (cash wine/beer bar available, or BYOB for corkage fee)
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jeff-hewitt-for-governor-dinner-in-clovis-tickets-166460464731
About Jeff Hewitt:
In 2018, Jeff Hewitt was elected to the Board Supervisors for Riverside County’s Fifth District. In 2004, Jeff Hewitt served on the Calimesa City Planning Commission applying his private sector experience to the land development of Calimesa. In 2010, Hewitt ran for Calimesa City Council, won re-election in 2014 and was elected a Calimesa-record three consecutive one-year terms as Mayor by his colleagues. Jeff Hewitt was born in 1953 in Southern California. He graduated from Yucaipa High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Cal State San Bernardino. While in college, Jeff started his own contracting company by creating new applications for existing technology, eventually applying what he learned to pool construction, including excavation, electrical and plumbing.
