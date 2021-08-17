MorningStar Senior Living at River Oaks to offer Dementia Training to First Responders

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at River Oaks, a luxury senior community opening Fall 2021, announces its intent to offer dementia training to area First Responders throughout the year.

To better serve its residents and the senior population at large, MorningStar offers a rich curriculum of specialized dementia training, now to include emergency personnel in River Oaks/Upper Kirby. The free course will be led by MorningStar’s Vice President of Memory Care, Rebecca Martin, an authorized trainer through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP).

MorningStar’s philosophy and programming in dementia care is branded under the name, Lavender Sky. Says Martin, “Every day, seniors and their families come to us feeling lost, swirling with emotions from the prognosis of Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia. In such a season, MorningStar is called to take up the challenging, rewarding work of helping families find a place of peace and purpose.”

Martin continues, “As dementia care specialists, MorningStar also extends education to the broader community through its Unforgettable series for families and through courses like this for First Responders.”

The comprehensive course is designed for First Responders, including EMTs, Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, as well as other professionals working in Emergency Preparedness and Search & Rescue. It not only covers the pathology of dementia in its various forms, but related issues like elopement, driving concerns, communication techniques, aberrant expressions, and abuse and neglect. Says Martin, “Our hope is to bring insight and understanding to all those who may interact with the memory-impaired, not only with our residents, but any of the 50 million worldwide who are walking the journey of dementia.

A Certified Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care Trainer like Martin is qualified to present leading research and comprehensive curriculum to health care professionals, including front line care staff and students enrolled in nursing, social work, therapies and other disciplines serving older adults. The ADDC curriculum is recognized by CMS and listed on the CMS Crosswalk page. https://www.nccdp.org/resources/CMSDementia_Care_Training_Crosswalk2018.pdf

Located at 2315 Richmond Avenue, MorningStar at River Oaks is a joint venture between affiliates of MorningStar Senior Living, a Denver-based senior living operator and Hines, the Houston-based international real estate firm.

The Information Center at 2514 Richmond Avenue (across the street from the construction site) introduces the public to the hallmarks of the MorningStar brand and by way of a fly-through simulation the coming community’s gracious living. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9-5; Saturday by appointment. Call 832.940.7010 for more information or to book a virtual tour.

The community is one block from the Southwest Freeway near the corner of Richmond and Kirby. The six-story community is bordered by River Oaks, West University, The Texas Medical Center, Montrose, Downtown and the Galleria. Its central location allows ready access to nearby amenities, including the Museum District, the Houston Zoo, Rice University, Levy Park and limitless dining and shopping experiences.

A lifestyle of wellness, comfort and community awaits you at MorningStar. For more information, contact Tanya Taylor, Director of Community Relations, at riveroaks.dcr@mstarliving.com or call 832.940.7010.

About MORNINGSTAR SENIOR LIVING

Founded in 2003 by Ken Jaeger and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, MorningStar Senior Living is a fully integrated developer, owner and operator of premier retirement communities. From its first community in Littleton, Colorado, in 2006, the MorningStar difference was manifest: all the amenities of a resort infused with the warmth of a real home. Sixteen years later, MorningStar has become a landmark name in senior housing, celebrated in part for its philanthropic initiatives. Its portfolio encompasses over 30 communities and 4,000 units under operation or development throughout the United States. Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, MorningStar is privileged to elevate life for those who taught the rest of us how to live. Visit www.MorningStarSeniorLiving.com.

About HINES

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 225 cities in 25 countries. Hines has approximately $144.1 billion¹ of assets under management, including $75.5 billion for which Hines serves as investment manager, including non-real estate assets, and $68.6 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 165 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,426 properties, totaling over 472 million square feet. The firm’s current property and asset management portfolio includes 576 properties, representing over 246 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.

¹AUM includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM.