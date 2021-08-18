Efinair MyJets Launch First Civil Aviation Magazine

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2021, Efinair Myjets will launch myAviation magazine in Dubai, UAE, introducing a new aviation and airline magazine to the region, which is known as the "Best Airport in the World."

The 35,000-copy print run of the 84-page quarterly magazine will be focused on Malaysia and Dubai distribution, with extra copies delivered around the Middle East, and other major countries.

MyAviation Magazine serves the global aerospace, airline, defence, space, MRO, and business aviation industries by delivering business-critical information, predictive insight, and relationships with the global aviation industry.

"MyAviation is a reliable publication that has become an essential element of the aviation and airline industries," said Muhammad Fadzil Abdullah, publisher and CEO of MyAviation. According to Muhammad Fadzil Abdullah, civil aviation is not only one of the fastest expanding sectors of the economy, but also one of the most strategic, as it plays a critical role in upgrading transportation links to permit faster and smoother movement of people and products.

The magazine will feature a wide range of current and relevant information, including in-depth studies, analyses, and interviews with prominent actors in the civil aviation industry. The 84-page magazine, which will be published every quarter by Efinair MyJets, will have a print run of 35,000 and will have a modern style with global content.