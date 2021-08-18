Vive Crop Protection Wins “Crop Protection Solution of the Year” Award from AgTech Breakthrough
Vive focuses on making existing active ingredients more efficient and able to be applied differently to create on-farm efficiency and value
Vive Crop Protection announced today that it has been selected as winner of the “Crop Protection Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. These awards are conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech market today.
Vive Crop Protection has successfully created six new fungicide and insecticide products using trusted active ingredients with its patented and innovative nano-polymer Allosperse Delivery System technology. The Allosperse Delivery System allows previously incompatible products to be mixed with liquid fertilizer and other crop inputs and applied in one application, reducing fuel, time and water usage. Using nanotechnology, Allosperse is finely tuned for precise targeting, whether the product is being mixed in a spray tank, or applied to the soil, the seed, or foliage.
While Allosperse does not change the mode of action of a pesticide, growers have seen significant improvement in performance simply by applying products at the right time, in the right place and at the right rate.
Vive products do not require additional equipment solutions - the fungicide and insecticide products are simply added to the liquid fertilizer tank and applied. The majority of products containing the Allosperse Delivery System are mixed with liquid fertilizer and applied in-furrow at plant to increase operational efficiency and demonstrate functionality.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from AgTech Breakthrough. At Vive Crop Protection, we are committed to developing products and technologies that increase grower ROI, efficiency and sustainability. This award affirms that our combined decades of experience in agriculture, business, science and technology are successful at reducing environmental impact while increasing crop quality and yields,” said Darren Anderson, CEO of Vive Crop Protection. “Research shows that 97% of customers re-use Vive products year after year and that our products are estimated to have saved U.S. farmers 34 million gallons of water, 189,000 gallons of fuel and 15,000 hours of farm labor since 2018.”
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“Developing novel active ingredients can take decades and cost millions of dollars. Vive Crop Protection has put their focus on making existing active ingredients more efficient and able to be applied differently, allowing growers to use proven AIs in new ways to create on-farm efficiency and value. This includes both biological and chemical AIs, which Vive can easily deliver in the same jug,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. “By using Vive products, growers have found that time-consuming activity is no longer required. Congratulations to everyone at Vive Crop Protection on being our choice for ‘Crop Protection Solution of the Year’ with their truly breakthrough solution.”
