Woolard Promoted to Asst. Division Administrator for Division I

Officials with the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice have promoted Bill Woolard to Assistant Division Administrator in Judicial Division 1, effective Aug. 2, 2021.

In his new position, Woolard will oversee Community Corrections operations in the 1st Judicial Division, which covers 32 counties in the eastern and coastal portions of the state.

“Bill brings a wealth of skills and experience to his new role,” said Tracy K. Lee, director of Community Corrections. “His more than 20 years of service in Community Corrections makes him a valuable member of our team.”

Woolard began his career with DPS in 1999 as a probation/parole officer in Pitt County. Since that time, he most recently served as an Assistant Judicial District Manager, overseeing probation and parole operations in the 3rd Judicial District, covering Craven, Carteret, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt counties. Since 1999, he’s also worked as a Drug Treatment Court Officer and Chief Probation/Parole Officer in Pitt County. During his career, Woolard has also partnered with local and federal law enforcement agencies and community groups to oversee initiatives aimed at reducing violence and improving quality of life in the Pitt County area.

Woolard earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Carolina University. He is also a graduate of the Correctional Leadership Development Program.