Boardroom Insiders lands on the Inc. 5000 - Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies

Boardroom Insiders company logo

Boardroom Insiders, the revolutionary executive engagement platform, ranks No. 3,111 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 121%

A place on the Inc. 5000 list is not easily earned. Tenacity and prioritizing innovation are the traits that all companies on the INC. 5000 share. This year, we are honored to be among them.” — Lee Demby

FORT MILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Boardroom Insiders is No. 3,111 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Landing on a list like the Inc. 5000 confirms that Boardroom Insiders is headed in the right direction. We are growing fast, but we are also growing sustainably, which we’ve done by design to ensure we are in this for the long haul,” said Sharon Gillenwater, Boardroom Insiders’ co-founder and CEO. “We’ve believed in our product and company since day one, and the rapid growth we’ve experienced in the past three years to earn us a spot on the Inc. 5000 is thrilling.”

Lee Demby, co-founder and president of Boardroom Insiders, agreed.

“A place on the Inc. 5000 list is not easily earned,” Demby said. “Tenacity and prioritizing innovation are the traits that all companies on the INC. 5000 share. This year, we are honored to be among them.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. Boardroom Insiders’ Inc. 5000 profile is available here: https://www.inc.com/profile/boardroom-insiders

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”



CONTACT:

Marcus Hermens

VP of Marketing

Marcus@BoardroomInsiders.com



INC. 5000 Media Contact:

feedback5000@inc.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Boardroom Insiders

Boardroom Insiders is a business intelligence platform designed to help sales and marketing teams that target the C-suite close bigger deals, faster. Our solutions allow companies to tap our digital database of 27,000+ executive profiles, each of which contains a wealth of insight into the C-level leaders at the largest companies in the U.S. Our BI PRO service takes that database to the next level, allowing companies to generate insights across groups of executives to find common relationships, business priorities, backgrounds, hobbies and more. For sales and marketers focused on executive engagement, our platform is the competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.boardroominsiders.com

###

