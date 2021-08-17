DAM Coolers Launches the Greenest and Most Functional Backpacks on KICKSTARTER - The RPET ♻️ 2-in-1 Backpack Cooler

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, Georgia based DAM Coolers, LLC is all hands-on deck with its latest backpacks, The 2-in-1 RPET Backpack Cooler, and is happy to announce the launch of a fundraising/pre-order sales campaign through Kickstarter on the 17th of August, 2021.

The DAM Coolers latest design focuses on the use of recycled materials in the creation of this new backpack series. The material chosen for this is the fiber from RPET. Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate, or Recycled PET bottles as most people know them.

RPET is a safe raw material from either used products like water, soda and consumer goods bottles, or from waste virgin plastics such as manufacturing process waste.

It is part of a closed material cycle, just like aluminum cans. By turning them into fibers which can be then used for clothes, bags and other consumer products, the cycle is further tightened.

DAM Coolers chose this material during extensive materials research during the early design phase of the backpack line. “

Femi Agbato, CEO of DAM Coolers, LLC said: "By using RPET as the primary upper material for our backpacks, we show that we, just like the DAM building Beaver, our mascot, can do something great and rewarding for ourselves and patrons without harming the environment”

The DAM Coolers 2-in-1 RPET backpacks aren’t just environmentally friendly, they are also very versatile. Each backpack comes equipped with almost tactical level utility. The backpacks come equipped with more than 20 special pockets, pouches and storage compartments, and what makes them extra unique is the embedded cooler hidden in the back of each backpack. These coolers are heavily insulated and padded, to keep your food and drinks hot or cold for the entire day, or to keep your gadgets safe and protected from thieves and pickpockets.

Key product specs;

Double cell phone pockets

Double cup holders

Double size zippered pockets

Padded pouches for up to 2 laptops (Up to 17”) and an additional tablet (Up to 13”).

Thick and soft back straps

Thick and comfortable back padding and lumbar support

Up to 20 separate storage compartments

7.5 to 10.5 liter stealthily hidden coolers

The backpacks are available in a 30 liter compact size called the CB30, and a much larger 50 liter size called the CB50. They are also available in 3 colors each; Jet Black, Grey and Tan.

DAM Coolers will be launching these products on the popular KICKSTARTER Crowdfunding website. There will be at least 8 standard reward levels, with prices ranging from $99 to $145. These prices are up to 40% off the MSRPs. The MSRP of the CB30 is $159.99 while the CB50 is $189.99, so the savings on KICKSTARTER will be big.

“After a successful crowdfunding campaign in Summer 2020 despite the Covid-19 saga, and a very tumultuous, almost unending fulfilment operation, I am still very excited to be doing it again and launching this unique product through crowdfunding”, Femi Agbato, added.

DAM Coolers LLC is a young and new outdoor and lifestyle company focused on a fun and innovative approach to familiar outdoor products, like their best-selling DAM25 Vacuum Insulated Hard Cooler.

Those interested can learn more about the DAM Coolers 2-in-1 Backpack Coolers by visiting the KICKSTARTER Campaign site.