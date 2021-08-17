Carve Partners with iVision to Offer Comprehensive Portfolio of IT Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Carve Systems announced their merger with iVision.
Since Carve’s inception 10+ years ago, we have grown to be a trusted partner to some of the largest global brands, high-tech start-ups and disruptors, and mid-sized enterprises that demand world-class cybersecurity expertise and white glove service. Carve Systems will continue to operate as the cybersecurity division of iVision.
iVision is an Atlanta-based leading IT services provider to mid-market and enterprise clients that shares Carve’s dedication to superior client service, technology expertise, and exceptional people. They prioritize helping businesses engineer the future through IT solutions that will last. Their business centers primarily around managed services, consulting service and product resale to support today’s business needs while remaining scalable for tomorrow’s demands.
“Carve was founded on the principle of putting businesses in the best position to succeed in the current cybersecurity climate,” said Mike Zusman, CEO of Carve Systems. “By teaming up with iVision and their vast portfolio of services, we’re able to ensure we serve our clients’ IT needs in every possible way. Our team is extremely excited about this combination.”
“We have been extremely impressed with Carve’s security expertise and their innovative approach to serving clients. As we learned more about their reputation, their culture, attention to detail and thoughtfulness when working with clients, this became a natural fit for both organizations,” said David Degitz, CEO of iVision. “We’re focused on helping grow the Carve brand as an iVision subsidiary while maintaining their special DNA so they can continue to serve new and existing clients that demand world-class cybersecurity expertise and white glove service.”
About Carve Systems
Carve Systems LLC was founded in 2011 to bring enterprise level information security, training and risk management services to organizations of any size and industry. Like most boutique security consulting shops, Carve has its roots in delivering high-end security consulting services to Fortune 500 organizations. Unlike most, Carve also complements its enterprise consulting offerings with services specifically tailored for mid-size companies. We believe that true security is found in the continual process of evaluation and improvement required to match the dynamic technology, business and threat landscape. We’ll advocate for security and challenge your thinking in a way that’s beneficial to your organization. Learn more at https://carvesystems.com/.
Follow Carve Systems: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carve-systems/
About iVision
iVision is a technology integration and management firm that is transforming how technology does business. iVision engineers success for its clients through objective recommendations, process and technology expertise, as well as best-of-breed guidance. The firm provides infrastructure and application solutions, and it is organized into six complementary practices: Cloud, Security, Network, Data Center, Digital Workspace and IT Workflow. Learn more about our company at www.ivision.com.
Follow iVision: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ivision
Mike Zusman
