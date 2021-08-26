Submit Release
TechGuilds Becomes a Sitecore Gold Partner

TechGuilds Consulting Inc. achieves Sitecore Gold Partner status as an acknowledgement by Sitecore of their dedication to delivering amazing digital experiences

As a Canadian company, we are proud and excited for the amazing Canadian athletes that have represented the country so beautifully. We are inspired to help the next generation achieve their dreams.”
— Nabil Orfali, CEO at TechGuilds
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechGuilds Consulting Inc. is proud to announce achieving Sitecore’s Gold Tier Partnership. This marks a significant development in TechGuilds’ evolution as an independent Sitecore implementation partner and is the culmination of years of sustained dedication and hard work by its team of passionate Sitecore professionals.

Gaining the Gold tier partnership with Sitecore is an affirmation of our commitment to delivering success for our Sitecore clients. Bookended by 2 Sitecore Strategy MVPs (two of three in Canada), Founder and CEO Nabil Orfali and Director of Strategy, Sana Kamalmaz, are leading the charge in delivering results.

In celebration of this golden milestone, TechGuilds is also announcing a new program dedicated to the promotion of amateur sports in Canada.

“As a Canadian company, we are so proud and excited for the amazing Canadian athletes that have represented the whole country so beautifully and successfully. And as gold winners ourselves, we are inspired to help the next generation of athletes in achieving their dreams.” remarked Nabil, when speaking about the origins of the initiative.

TechGuilds is looking to partner and invest in Canadian amateur sport to build on the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by providing digital strategy consulting services to non-profit amateur sports organizations.

“If you are a sports organization serving amateur sport at the local, provincial or national level, we want to work with you. We will lend our expertise and experience in digital strategy and transformation to help you improve your engagement with your audience.”

Taking the celebration to new, unprecedented heights, TechGuilds will offer complimentary digital strategy consulting services to all organizations who want help to improve engagement with their audiences for the rest of 2021.

About TechGuilds
TechGuilds is Toronto-based, award-winning digital experience consultancy focused on digital transformation, DXP implementation and management. Our goal is to help our clients align their digital strategy with business objectives, leverage technology excellence to deliver superior results.

TechGuilds is also a certified partner with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Coveo, SearchStax, as well as uCommerce and the creator of Kajoo, the low code/no code development platform for Sitecore.



