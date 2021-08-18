New Guide Shares Award-Winning Strategies to Improve Hospital Care
America's Essential Hospitals details quality, population health, COVID-19 projects recognized for excellence and innovation in annual member awards program
With this guide, we hope to spread successful, innovative practices that improve hospital care—especially for underrepresented groups.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than a dozen award-winning hospital programs, including those to reduce maternal stress, overcome housing instability, prevent workplace violence, help immigrants navigate care, and battle COVID-19, are featured in a new illustrated guide from America’s Essential Hospitals.
— Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc
Excellence and Innovation in Care: The 2021 Gage Awards documents essential hospitals’ work to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve, including their innovative responses to the pandemic. The guide features programs recognized earlier this year by the association’s annual member awards program, the Gage Awards.
“With this guide, we hope to spread successful, innovative practices that improve hospital care—especially for underrepresented groups,” said Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, vice president of innovation and director of Essential Hospitals Institute, the research, education, and leadership development arm of America’s Essential Hospitals.
The guide provides summaries of and, in many cases, results for winners, honorable mention recipients, and highlighted programs in the Gage Awards’ Quality and Population Health categories. It also includes a section of eight programs highlighted as “COVID-19 Innovations,” a special category America’s Essential Hospitals added for 2021.
Essential hospitals share a commitment to caring for low-income and other marginalized people, and the association and its more than 300 members focus much of their work on equity and reducing disparities in health and health care. This safety net mission is a common thread through the programs featured in the guide.
“Improving equity and confronting structural racism are central to our hospitals’ work,” Ramiah said. “This year’s Gage Awards demonstrate how our members rose to challenges posed by systemic barriers to care and social determinants that contribute to poor health.”
Excellence and Innovation in Care: The 2021 Gage Awards, is available on the America’s Essential Hospitals website.
