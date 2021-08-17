Digital Radiology Market Size Increasing Demand for Efficient Management Practices Report Till 2027
Digital radiology vital tool gaining steady popularity in medical imaging. Incorporation of digital X-ray sensors in digital radiology aids increases efficiencyPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital radiology is vital tool gaining steady popularity in medical imaging, worldwide. Incorporation of digital X-ray sensors in digital radiology aids increases the efficiency and speed of workflow. Digital radiology systems assist in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as breast cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases. Digital radiology is incorporated at a large scale in multispecialty clinics, hospitals, and huge diagnostic centers. High-quality imaging provided by thus technology with minimal radiation exposure drives the demand for digital radiology devices.
Key companies are investing heavily in the digital radiology market to offer better image quality in reduced time that increases the efficiency of the procedures performed. Various end-use industries have initiated the use of digital radiology for improved results. Increase in demand for these devices among hospitals and diagnostic centers poses lucrative opportunities for players in the global radiology market.
The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital Radiology globally. This report on ‘Digital Radiology’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
The market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in adoption of portable digital radiology systems, and growth in technological advancements pertaining to these systems. For instance, wireless X-ray detectors and advanced software used to transmit imaging data are gaining significant foothold in the digital radiology market. However, threat of excessive exposure to radiations and high costs associated with the installation of stationary digital radiology systems are anticipated to restrain the market growth.
The stationary digital radiology segment accounted for a major market share in 2015, owing to their widespread application, high adoption of stationary systems in hospitals, and less exposure to radiation. However, in terms of value, portable digital radiology segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate as they facilitate exceptional care for patient, especially in the emergency department, ICU, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and operating rooms. This is attributed to the low-cost, lightweight nature, ease of workflow, and high capability of performing complex computational tasks. For instance, FDR Go is the latest mobile digital radiology offered by Fujifilm that offers highly detailed imaging, consistent system availability, ease-of-use, and versatility.
Computed radiology accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is expected to generate $6,964 million by 2022, growing at the CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In addition, direct digital radiology is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0%.
The cardiovascular imaging segment is expected to dominate the market by application, owing to rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease (CHD). However, digital mammography is estimated to grow at a higher rate due to the increase in awareness about breast cancer. Diagnostic centers is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to the high prevalence of diseases and high adoption of technologically advanced digital radiology devices.
Prominent players operating in the digital radiology market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, and Swissray International, Inc.
