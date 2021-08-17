DNREC to Revise Bundicks Branch Flood Risk Map in Sussex County

“DNREC and FEMA are partnering to improve flood risk mapping of Bundicks Branch, west of Lewes in Sussex County.”

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is conducting a floodplain mapping study for Bundicks Branch in Sussex County and encourages the public to learn more about the upcoming mapping changes at https://de.gov/bundicksbranch. Comments and questions about the Bundicks Branch mapping study can be submitted online, with more information about floodplain mapping and flood insurance also found there.

The Bundicks Branch study is an example of DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to improve the accuracy of flood risk maps statewide through a Cooperating Technical Partnership. Current flood risk maps for Delaware can be viewed at www.de.gov/floodplanning.

“DNREC and its consultant are performing updated watershed modelling to produce more detailed and accurate flood risk assessments and maps for the Bundicks Branch watershed,” said Michael Powell, DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management section administrator. “This improved study and map will ultimately be adopted by FEMA to produce updated federal floodplain maps for this watershed.”

FEMA’s flood risk maps are used for flood insurance purposes and to enforce local floodplain codes. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program makes flood insurance available to local property owners. Mortgage lenders require borrowers whose properties are in a designated special flood hazard area to purchase flood insurance as a condition of receiving a federally backed mortgage loan in accordance with the Federal Disaster Protection Act of 1973.

Standard homeowners insurance does not cover damage caused by flooding, but all property owners and renters can buy flood insurance. Homeowners interested in how the proposed changes could impact the cost of their flood insurance premium should contact their insurance agent.

More information about Delaware’s floodplain management program can be found on the DNREC website.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

