Repromart, a Unique Online Marketplace for the Printing Industry
Time for a unique online marketplace for the printing trade.
Repromart will persistently invite viewers to their site and convert them to potential buyers of displayed products, register, and vet users of its website to ensure transparency and security.”LONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repromart Limited is poised to launch a new sales service that allows it to operate as an independent global sales agent to print industry businesses offering their products and services to a global audience. Repromart has considerable experience selling graphics equipment and with its new approach to marketing, the company believes that it can effectively support such marketing activities in a mutually beneficial way. Based in the United Kingdom, Repromart will be selling, exclusively, via its own online marketplace, everything related to print – new or used machinery, consumables, replacement parts, tools, accessories and surplus materials.
Doyin Iyiola
As a dynamic and reliable company, Repromart works with many diverse businesses and individuals, as it connects sellers and buyers of graphic machinery and consumables across the world, and particularly Africa. The company is launching an exclusive online marketplace through which it markets products to a global audience. The company’s strength lies in its extensive local knowledge of Africa, having been trading in the continent for almost twenty years. It boasts of a long list of relevant local contacts, agents, and dealers across the African continent and Europe.
Times are hard and as the world currently struggles to cope with the debilitating effects of the Corona pandemic, the way businesses are done these days is obviously changing. Also, digital technology has impacted greatly on how businesses are done. Repromart Limited has reinvented itself in line with current global economic reality and has consequently reworked how it does its business. Relying on modern digital technology, Repromart, as an independent sales agent, will provide that extra platform, to further expose products to potential buyers, especially those outside the current network of partnering businesses across the world, at no extra cost.
Repromart believes that its relationships with its potential partners will, in some way, further help businesses grow their business. The company believes that most businesses would want to embrace this symbiotic relationship and kick-start the mutually beneficial relationship by indicating their interest either by email or by registering, straightaway, via their marketplace, as a vendor or supplier. The company can then start listing the partnering companies' products and services for free on the platform.
Registered supplier of products on the marketplace, may also want to go a step further and put their businesses on full independent display on the platform. With a banner advert, such businesses can showcase their company or products, their own way, on the marketplace and gain more visibility. This is a great way to stand out from the crowd, and it is also an invaluable extra opportunity to market their products and services more directly to potential customers currently outside their existing network.
As an independent agent, Repromart charges a maximum of 10% commission on items sold via its platform. It aims to market listed products aggressively. Repromart will persistently invite viewers to their site and convert them to potential buyers of displayed products. It will register and vet users of its website for seamless interactions on the site and to ensure transparency and security.
Repromart enjoins potential partners and buyers to confirm their interest today by visiting www.repromart.com to sign on. Remember, Repromart is about everything print, every day.
Doyin Iyiola
Chief Executive Officer
