BCCE Announces $12 Million Funding Round

Litigation funder and law firm plan to initiate §1 billion lawsuit against major banks

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank Cartel Claims Europe (BCCE), a joint-venture of law firm Grantley Sinclair LLP and litigation finance firm Commercial Damages Claims Limited today announced a $12M funding round for its dedicated litigation finance fund, the Bank Cartel Claims Fund (BCCF), providing institutional and individual investors the ability to access a portfolio of litigation-related assets through a single fund allocation.

BCCE has identified three recently decided EU antitrust cases that it believes are highly suitable for follow-on antitrust litigation: the European Government Bonds Case, the Sovereign, Supra-Sovereign & Agency Bonds Case, and the Foreign Exchange Case. In each of these cases, investment banks participated in a cartel through a group of traders. Cartel behaviour between competitors is the most serious form of anti-competitive behaviour and carries the highest level of penalties. Fines totaling €1.47 billion ($1.73 billion) were imposed on the investment banks by the European Commission.

“Companies are liable for violations of antitrust law and victims are entitled to full compensation for the actual losses and lost profits that they have suffered,” BCCE Director Kees Arnaud said. “In these three cases, for example, the pension and hedge funds that lost millions of dollars because of these illegal cartels can effectively claim their damages through actions before a national court. A national court cannot overrule the European Commission on the issue of liability, so in most cases, the only remaining question to be decided is the amount of the damages. This makes antitrust litigation very attractive for investors.”

“Investments in litigation financing generally offer high yields,” said Frank Mulder, COO of litigation finance firm Commercial Damages Claims Limited. “The key to higher returns is selecting lawsuit investments with key characteristics that mark them as effective investments. And thanks to a variety of modern innovations in finance and the law, investors can access litigation markets in ways that were not possible even a decade ago.”

BCCE plans to use the capital to hire leading barristers, solicitors, and economic experts to pursue these claims against the banks. Damages are expected to exceed $1 billion.

Find out more at https://bankclaimsfunding.com

About Grantley Sinclair

Grantley Sinclair is a leading law firm with more than 25 dedicated lawyers and public affairs experts. Clients big and small, from some of the world’s largest multinationals to small tech start-ups, trust Grantley Sinclair to solve their most challenging and business-critical problems. We provide insight at the point where law, business, and government meet, giving clients a voice and achieving successful outcomes.

For more information, please visit: https://grantleysinclair.com

About CDC

CDC is a premier litigation finance firm that helps corporations exercise their right to full compensation for harms caused by e.g., breach of contract, business torts, or illegal cartels. CDC can arrange for the coverage of all the ongoing risks and expenses of litigation, including any adverse cost risk. It aims to deliver an arrangement that works for the client; therefore it operates in both the insurance and funding markets.

For more information, please visit https://commercialdamagesclaims.com

Contacts

Kees Arnaud

Bank Cartel Claims Europe

+32 2 850 0135

info@bankclaimsfunding.com