New ecommerce solution to help SMEs save on fees launches
London-based fintech company Truevo, launches Truevo Account which aims to help UK businesses save almost 100 percent in transaction fees
— CEO of Truevo, David Liu
Industry-leading payment provider, Truevo, has, today launched its new ecommerce payment solution ‘Truevo Account’. It aims to help SMEs save on transaction fees incurred whilst making the transition to doing business online more secure. Research from Truevo shows businesses can save up to 100 percent with the Truevo Account compared to competitors. The 3-in-1 end-to-end payment solution will enable new and existing ecommerce businesses to accept, process, and manage payments online. Based in London, Truevo is a multinational fintech company that makes online transactions faster, easier, and safer.
Truevo has been established in the UK since 2019, offering payment solutions to customers across the country. The expansion comes with more offerings across the UK to help SMEs manage their financial wellbeing and keep costs low. The Truevo Account also comes with a free debit card that enables customers to save the more they spend with a monthly fee rebate. The company’s new offering aims to provide some of the lowest transaction fees in the country.
The company is a full-service card acquirer and payment service provider that, through the Truevo Account, integrates seamlessly with leading ecommerce platforms such as WooCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento, and Odoo. Its plugin is protected with a high level of security for online card payments, ensuring every purchase is safeguarded by strong customer authentication via 3D Secure. The Truevo Account is flexible and designed with international transactions in mind, enabling UK businesses to accept payment in over 120 currencies through Visa and Mastercard.
Truevo designed this latest offering to help new and existing online businesses take stress-free payments. A recent study conducted by Visa found that SMEs estimate it takes almost 7.4 times as much time to process non-digital payments compared to digital. The Truevo Account is not only focused on helping businesses save money, but also employee and transactional time. With the Truevo Account, SMEs can save up to 100 percent on transaction fees in comparison to UK competitors. Truevo believes the future of SMEs across the UK is more important now than ever before, and through Truevo Account, SMEs across the country can avail of easy and cost-effective solutions to help grow their business globally.
Commenting on the significance of the launch of the Truevo Account across the UK, CEO of Truevo, David Liu said:
"We are delighted to be expanding further into the UK market. Through the launch of The Truevo Account we aim to help new and existing online SMEs save almost 100 percent in transaction fees. When the pandemic took hold, many business owners had no choice but to transition their businesses online in order to survive. With the Truevo Account, we are one step closer to achieving our vision to remove the ever-increasing burden payments induce on businesses by simplifying the lives of our customers and allowing SMEs to focus on what matters most to them. Through the Truevo Account, we aim to quash costly transaction fees and save businesses time. We thrive on human and not bot customer service, meaning businesses who use Truevo can speak to an actual person to help navigate an ever changing e-payments landscape."
About Truevo
Truevo is a multinational fintech payment service provider based in London. Champions of SME growth, Truevo enables businesses to get paid quickly, easily, and safely. Focusing on pricing transparency and reduced running costs for SMEs, the customer’s quality of life is the heartbeat of Truevo. The fintech company believes in a ‘humans-not-bots’ philosophy, with a personal customer service team always at the ready. It employs 150 staff across the UK, Ireland, Malta, Bulgaria, and South Africa. For more information please visit: www.truevo.com/ta
