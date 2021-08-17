AjMadison, The Leading Appliance Authority, Unveils A New Miami Showroom in Celebration of Its 20th Anniversary
AjMadison, with 20 years of expertise, opens a Florida showroom showcasing high-end appliances with a design team to elevate the shopping experienceMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AjMadison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 8,500 square-foot showroom, located at 2983 NE 163rd Street, in Sunny Isles, Florida. The store will open in November 2021, to serve the public and trade with over 150 brands represented which coincides with AjMadison’s 20th anniversary.
The new Miami area showroom will feature top rated appliances from leaders in the industry such as True Residential, Bluestar, Liebherr, Fisher & Paykel, Samsung, La Cornue, LG, Miele, Bosch, Thermador, Dacor, Jenn-Air, Profile, Café, Bertazzoni, Blomberg, Monogram, Viking, Sub-Zero/Wolf/Cove, GE Laundry, Whirlpool Appliances, and Maytag Laundry. From value-oriented to luxury, state-of-the-art smart appliances, and personalized lines with options in color, patterns, trims, hardware, size and configurations, there is something for everyone’s tastes and entertaining needs at AjMadison.
AjMadison has supported this area of Florida for several years, partnering with leading builders and developers, as well as assisting homeowners with comprehensive online retail services. After watching the web traffic grow in the Miami area, AjMadison chose the new Sunny Isles location for its vibrant new development and high growth potential.
“The importance of gathering with family, friends and community is as powerful today as it was when we founded AjMadison twenty years ago,” states Michael Gross, the chief executive officer of AjMadison. “We have seen incredible advancement in smart technology and energy efficiency from leading manufactures, making life far more comfortable and entertaining easier, in our homes and outdoors as well. Customization is another elevated option that defines today’s appliances and helps us each express our own sense of style across the country. We’re thrilled to be opening our third showroom in Sunny Isles to celebrate our 20th anniversary. AjMadison looks forward to working with our new neighbors and trade partners to bring the best new appliances to their homes.”
Today customization has more to do with the functionality of the appliances. For example, pro-style ranges offer multiple burner configurations with gas, griddles, grills, and even induction zones. Multipurpose appliances are taking on more important roles, such as a speed cooking oven that can bake, roast, toast, broil, and microwave. Instead of investing in multiple appliances to take on small, specialized tasks, AjMadison is showcasing appliances which pack a greater variety of functions and features, including refrigerators that have more options for customizing the style, layout, shelves, and temperature.
AjMadison’s Miami showroom will feature multiple unique kitchen vignettes affording guests an intimate design and shopping experience to better understand how today’s modern appliances can truly be personalized for the perfect kitchen. Visitors can explore options to match appliances to a favorite trending pantone color to individualize their kitchen. AjMadison also has expertise in outfitting yachts and recreational vehicles with kitchen and laundry solutions for comfortable cruising.
“Consumers today are very savvy in researching the merits of new appliances,” explains Devoree Miller, the general manager of AjMadison. “The public is more familiar with leading brand choices thanks to the advertising campaigns in national magazines and social media platforms. Online reviews of products can also easily be accessed on the Internet. However, an educated consumer continues to benefit from our knowledgeable team at AjMadison when comparing across brands for the best value at their desired price point.”
What began as an online business 20 years ago, grew into the leading online retailer of appliances, a 16,000 square-foot showroom in Brooklyn, New York servicing the tri-state area, with more than 2,000 trade partners, and professional catering to homes and businesses nationwide, with over 2.5 million customers. In March 2020, AjMadison expanded into the Washington, D.C. marketplace, opening a showroom in Tysons Corner, Virginia. In November, the Miami location at Sunny Isles will open its doors to the public as well.
AjMadison surpasses other retailers by the breadth of their offerings with a complete selection of ADA compliant, Energy Star energy efficient and smart appliance options, including professional grade and luxury brands. AjMadison’s sales team is trained and certified by brand manufacturers, giving them the ability to provide clients with skillful advice, support, and peace of mind. They are dedicated to serving every client, starting with the review of blueprints, to the purchase and installation, as well as continuing throughout the life cycle of the product. Offering over 150 appliance brands, the company is committed to helping customers make the ideal choice based on their distinctive needs. AjMadison provides customers with the best price point and works with clients to achieve the largest discounts, providing many options at competitive prices. “Value Engineering” is supporting customers, to find the features they want and need the most, within their budget. Additional information about AjMadison’s Rebate Center can be found: https://www.ajmadison.com/rebates/center.php.
AjMadison’s Trade Program and Services for designers, architects, contractors, and builders includes delivery concierge, on-site logistics, contract pricing, events, CEU classes and broad exposure of projects featured across AjMadison’s platform and assets. From blueprint to installation, the company’s trade teams complete both small-and-large-scale projects, have dedicated project managers to stay with each project until completion. AjMadison works with architects and designers to fully integrate appliance designs with custom cabinetry and layouts. To learn more about the Trade Program and sign up for exclusive trade benefits, visit: https://www.ajmadison.com/trade.
About AjMadison:
Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online retailer of top-rated appliances, with over 2,000 trade partners, catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. The 16,000 square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn, at 3605 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218, services the tri-state area of New York and bordering states. In 2020, a second AjMadison showroom opened in the Washington, D.C. marketplace, at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182. AjMadison is dedicated to the principle of “service after the sale,” standing by each customer from the point of purchase through the life of the appliance. For additional information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
