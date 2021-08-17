Residential Real Estate Market Worth $12,182.1 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Residential Real Estate Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market includes buying and selling of residential properties such as flats, bungalows, and villas. The residential real estate market is mainly driven by urbanization in developing countries. The major cities in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa among other are rapidly expanding and need more dwelling to accumulate people migrating from different parts of a country.The residential real estate market size accounted for $8,567.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12,182.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the less than $300,000 segment dominated the residential real estate market, followed by the $300,001 to $700,000 segment.

However, there is excess construction of residential properties in developed countries, which has increased the demand and supply gap and brought the residential real estate market to a saturation point. In addition, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, lockdown was announced, which, in turn, led to a halt in construction activities as well as impacted transactions in the market. Moreover, several countries such as South Korea are planning and expanding cities such Gangnam and Gangbuk, which are anticipated to boost the market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersArabtec HoldingChristie's International Real EstateColdwell Banker Real Estate LLCDLF LimitedEngel & Völkers AGHochtief CorporationIJM Corporation BerhadLennar CorporationPultegroup, Inc.Raubex Group LimitedKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging residential real estate market trends and dynamics.In-depth residential real estate market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market SegmentsBy BudgetLess than $300,000$300,001 to $700,000$700,001 to $1,000,000$1,000,001 to $2,000,000More than $2,000,000By SizeLess than 50 square meters51 to 80 square meters81 to 110 square meters111 to 200 square metersMore than 200 square meters